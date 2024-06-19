Lagos apprehends another drainage barrier vandal in Ogudu

Another vandal was on Saturday apprehended at Ogudu while vandalising the iron reinforcement in the concrete barrier that demarcates the Ogudu Garden Valley scheme from System One Channel (Odo Iya Alaro).

The suspect (name withheld) confessed that he had engaged in the act once before now alongside some accomplices who are on the run.

He stated that he usually sells the vandalised iron at giveaway amounts to mobile scrap buyers.

He has been handed over to officers of Ojota Police station for further interrogation and prosecution.

Speaking on the development, Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab urged residents to always take ownership of public infrastructure.

He added that the concrete barrier which demarcates Ogudu Garden Valley scheme from System One Channel (Odo Iya Alaro) was constructed in 2011 and is a vital infrastructure for the state drainage system.

He said it is only when residents take direct ownership that such criminally minded people in the society would be kept at bay and not allowed to destroy multi-million naira infrastructure that serves the majority.He emphasised that the full force of the law would always be applied on those caught vandalising public infrastructure.