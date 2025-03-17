Lagos APC welcomes Jandor back, expects more defectors

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has welcomed the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his loyalists back to its fold.

Recall that Jandor resigned from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing lack of discipline in the party and betrayal by its leaders.

He announced his return to APC on Monday.

Reacting in an interview with NAN, the State APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that the party was excited to welcome Jandor back to its fold.

“He is welcome home.

“We are happy that he now appreciates the fact that Lagos State is still better and safer in the hands of the progressives, who have enjoyed the uninterrupted trust and confidence of our people since the inception of this dispensation.

“We believe there is sufficient opportunity for him to contribute his quota to the continuous success of our government and the growth of our party.

“We are expecting more defectors in the days ahead,” Oladejo said.

Jandor announced his defection to the APC in Lagos on Monday, weeks after resigning from the PDP.

