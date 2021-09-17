Lagos APC to adopt consensus candidate for state congress

The Lagos State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress has reaffirmed the likelihood of employing consensus arrangement to produce the state executives during the forthcoming October 2 state congress.

The State’s Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said this in an interview with the NAN.

Oladejo spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria at the state secretariat of the APC in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN recalls that the ruling party used consensus option to produce its executives during the July 31 and September 4 Ward and Local Government Congresses respectively.

Oladejo said the consensus arrangement would be repeated in the forthcoming state congress election to reduce acrimony within the party when it elects its officials.

He said: “The national headquarters has advised the state chapter to consider consensus arrangement for the state congress as well, which I believe will be adopted for the national convention.

“I am sure you are also aware that the party constitution allows for the consensus candidate option to save cost.”

“We have resolved and directed officers of our party at all levels to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of aggrieved members within the party.

“This is in order to ensure that all opinions are accommodated and all members who are willing to serve the party are given positions in the various executive bodies at ward, local and state levels.”

Speaking, the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, also assured members of the party’s readiness in ensuring a hitch-free exercise on October 2.

The chairman explained that appropriate arrangements had been made by the National Headquarters of the party to ensure the success of the exercise.