Lagos APC primaries: Consensus candidates emerge for four LGs

Chairmanship candidates for four local council areas have emerged at the ongoing Local Government primaries of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State,the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Isa Jubril emerged candidate for Iba LCDA, Motunrayo Gbadebo for Ijede LCDA, Rasaq Kasali emerged for Lekki LCDA and Azeez Kareem emerged as Otto Awori LCDA candidate.

NAN reports all the candidates emerged via consensus and were affirmed by the delegates of each of the council areas.

Voting to pick candidates for other council areas was still ongoing at the Ikeja party secretariat as at the time of filing this report.

Deputy governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, while addressing delegates before voting, urged them to be peaceful and orderly, saying that the whole country was watching.

Hazmat said: “We take this exercise very serious. Our president who is our leader and father, is monitoring us from Abuja.

“This is his state and you know he takes the people at the grassroots very seriously. That is why all of us must be patient.

“LASIEC is here to observe the process. This is a peaceful process. Let us do it peacefully and quickly and go. Let us be calm and be patient. Let us do it well.

“In Lagos, it is APC that is still existing, the umbrella (of PDP) is torn, so we should not play into the hands of outsiders (opposition).”

Reeling out voting modalities earlier, Chairman, Lagos APC Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala ,said delegates of the local governments with consensus candidates would be allowed to affirm their candidates before delegates of councils with competing aspirants.

Noting that the accreditation had been well done, Ogala said that some local delegates had resolved and agreed to present their consensus candidates.

“Some Local Governments seem to have done their process at home, we will take them first so that they affirm and depart.”,he said shortly before the emergence of the four consensus candidates.

Stating that aspirants who wanted to withdraw were at liberty to do so, Ogala urged delegates to leave the venue after voting to decongest the venue.

