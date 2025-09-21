Lagos APC, Jandor celebrate Nigeria’s First Lady at 65

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday.

The spokesman of the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, described President Bola Tinubu’s wife as “a rare gift to our nation”.

Oladejo said Senator Tinubu, who was born on September 21, 1960, is a woman of grace, compassion, and unwavering commitment to serving humanity.

He recalled her impactful years as a three-term representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District and her current role as First Lady.

According to him, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, humility, and dedication to the well-being of Nigerians.

He noted her tireless advocacy for women’s empowerment, youth development, education, and care for the less privileged.

“These have positively touched countless lives and stand as her enduring legacy of service,” he said.

Oladejo added that she remains an exemplary role model, a source of strength, and an inspiration across generations.

He said the Lagos APC joins family, friends, associates, and millions of well-wishers at home and abroad in celebrating the First Lady.

He further described Senator Tinubu as “a distinguished daughter of Lagos and pride of the nation”.

He prayed to God to grant her continued good health, divine wisdom, and renewed strength for national service.

In a separate message, Jandor, the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, also felicitated Tinubu on her dedication to improving lives.

Adediran, through his spokesman, Gbenga Ogunleye, praised her as a woman of grace, strength, and uncommon dedication to national service.

He noted her decades of public life as legislator, advocate for empowerment, and now First Lady, marked by compassion, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

He commended the impact of her Renewed Hope Initiative, particularly its partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation on women’s economic empowerment, supporting 18,500 women nationwide.

He also applauded her MSME grant to 37,000 beneficiaries and donations, including N1 billion to the National Cancer Fund.

“Today offers an opportunity to acknowledge your exemplary and impactful service,” he said.

Jandor praised her devotion to family, nation, and less privileged, describing it as commendable and worthy of celebration.

“I join millions of Nigerians in praying for your health, strength, and wisdom as you support the President and help shape a brighter future,” he added.

