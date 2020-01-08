The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State Chapter, on Wednesday filled the three vacant positions in its executive council.

Lanre Ogunyemi, Oluseye Oladejo and Adewunmi Ladigbolu emerged Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Assistant Legal Adviser respectively at the end of the state’s elective congress in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seats became vacant when its former occupants were appointed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Commissioner and Special Advisers in his cabinet.

More than 200 delegates from all the Local Government Areas in the State gathered to elect the new state executive members.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Lagos APC, Babatunde Balogun, expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the party for making the elective congress hitch free.

He congratulated members for the victory attained by the party in the last general elections.

Balogun thanked the governor for choosing some of the best in the party’s executive committee to form part of his cabinet.

Ogunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the new executive members, expressed gratitude to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party leaders for counting them worthy to serve.

Oluseye Oladejo, the newly sworn in Publicity Secretary, told newsmen on the sidelines of the event, that his election was a call to greater service of humanity through the party.

He pledged to build on the gains of the past and work closely with people at the grassroot.

NAN reports that the congress was attended by Senator Ganiyu Solomon; a former Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule; representatives of the national executive committee and many other party leaders.