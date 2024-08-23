Lagos announces two-day traffic diversion on Bourdillon Road

The Lagos State Government will divert vehicular traffic from Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi for two days for construction work on the corridor.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed this development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos State.

Osiyemi noted that the diversion would be between 9am and 5pm on August 24 and 9am and 12pm on August 25.

He said: “In the light of this diversion, an alternative route has been mapped out for motorists plying the corridor.

“Motorists on Bourdillon Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout are advised to turn right at Lateef Jakande Road, to Onisiwo inwards Oniru Road to link Thompson Avenue Roundabout into Thompson Avenue, and make a right turn into Bourdillon Road again to proceed with their journey.”

Osiyemi explained that motorists on the lane inbound Alexander Avenue from Falomo Roundabout will not be affected by the diversion.

He assured that the diversion would be managed by the state’s traffic management personnel, urging motorists to cooperate with the interventions put in place.

