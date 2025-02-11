Lagos announces traffic diversion for Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

The Lagos State Government has rolled out an eight-hour road closure and traffic diversion in preparation for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon slated for Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement of the diversion of traffic on Tuesday.

He stated that the marathon will take place between 5am and 1pm.

Osiyemi explained that the marathon will commence at the National Stadium in Surulere and follow this route:

Ikorodu Road towards Anthony (Bertola)

Gbagada to the Third Mainland Bridge

Inbound Lagos Island through Dolphin Road

Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo Roundabout, and Bourdillon Road

Crossing the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge to Admiralty Way

Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola, and Ahmadu Bello Way, concluding at Eko Atlantic

To ensure safety and prevent unauthorized access to the race corridor, adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections will be blocked with concrete barriers.

Traffic officials from LASTMA, NPF, FRSC, LSNC, and LAWMA will be stationed at strategic points.

The following alternative routes have been mapped out to ensure seamless commuting during the marathon:

From Ikeja: Use Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, connect to Eko Bridge, and proceed via Outer Marina.

From Badagry/Mile 2: Pass through Apapa via Orile, link Eko Bridge, and continue through Outer Marina.

From Surulere: Access the island via Iponri/Iganmu, linking Eko Bridge to Outer Marina.

From Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Mowe and environs): Take the Ojota Slip Road, connect Ikorodu Road, and continue through Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge.

From Okota: Use Mile 2/Orile, connecting to Eko Bridge and Outer Marina.

Also Read:

From Sango-Otta: Pass through Mushin, link Funsho Williams Avenue, and proceed to Eko Bridge.

From Epe-Lekki Expressway (Ajah and environs): Use Marwa Junction, connect Admiralty Way, and cross the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

From Lagos Island: Divert to Apongbon Bridge, then Eko Bridge, accessing Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas.

Alternative: Drive through Victoria Island, link Independence Bridge, and proceed via Apongbon to Ijora-Olopa and Herbert Macaulay Road.

The Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic heading towards Lagos Island but will remain open for motorists traveling to the Mainland.

Osiyemi reassured residents that traffic management officials will be deployed to minimize disruptions and urged the public to plan their trips accordingly by using alternative routes and other transportation options.

He called for patience, noting that the partial and total road closures are part of traffic management plans for the 10th Edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Post Views: 9