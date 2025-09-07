Lagos announces stakeholders’ forum on 2026 budget

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of its Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on the Year 2026 Budget, aimed at giving residents a platform to contribute to the state’s developmental priorities.

The exercise will be held across the five divisions of Lagos State between September 9 and 16, 2025.

The sessions will begin in Ikeja Division on Tuesday, September 9, at the Multipurpose Hall, Radio Lagos, Agidingbi, before moving to Lagos Division on Wednesday, September 10, at Eko Club, Surulere.

The forum will continue in Ikorodu Division on Thursday, September 11, at Ikorodu Town Hall; Epe Division on Friday, September 12, at Jubilee Chalet, Epe; and conclude in Badagry Division on Tuesday, September 16, at Makanjuola Auditorium, Lagos State University, Ojo. All sessions are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

Stakeholders expected at the forum include community development associations, traditional rulers, professional and religious bodies, civil society groups, non-governmental and trade organizations, youth groups, people living with disabilities, and members of the general public.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, described the forum as a cornerstone of Lagos State’s budgetary process.

“The budget is about the people, and this process ensures that the voices of Lagosians remain central to governance,” George said.

Provisions for virtual participation have been arranged. Interested residents are encouraged to send an email, indicating their division, to budget@lagosstate.gov.ng.

The Government urges all residents to take advantage of the forum to contribute towards achieving the vision of a Greater Lagos and building a 21st Century Economy.

