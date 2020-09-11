The Lagos State Government has said it will not adopt blanket opening of schools despite the announcement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that schools will reopen on September 14 and 21, 2020 following the ease of the lockdown on COVID-19.

The Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab, said this in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday.

According to a report monitored on Channels TV, Wahab was quoted to have said that beginning with higher institutions, the reopening will be in phases.

He said tertiary institutions will commence reopening with final years students on September 14, 2020.

He was quoted to have said of the resumption for primary and secondary schools, scheduled for September 21, 2020: “Primary school will not open on the 21st.

“Those in Primary 6 will be promoted to JSS 1 using their assessment, while those in SS 2 and SS 1 will resume for few weeks and we see how it goes first and then JSS 3 and others.

“It is going to be a phased resumption.”

On tertiary institutions, Wahab said the final year students will complete their examinations before others will resume.

He said: “We will start with our final year students.

“We will not put all our students on campus at the same time.

“We have visited all the schools in Lagos State and we have put in place requirements that will enable them be safe.

“All will not come at the same time.”