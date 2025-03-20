Lagos announces permanent closure of PWD rail crossing

The Lagos State Government says the PWD rail crossing will be closed effective from May 1 to ensure safety of commuters.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that the crossing has become rampant for collisions between trains and vehicles crossing the rail line into Ikeja and Maryland.

Osiyemi said: “Following a recent survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation after the commencement of operations on the Red Line Train Service, it has become necessary to implement proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of commuters along the PWD route.

“In line with this, the Lagos State Government has announced the closure of the rail crossing at the PWD axis to vehicular traffic, effective from May 1.

Also Read:

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via Ikeja or Airport roads to reach their destinations.”

Osiyemi assured the public that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers would be deployed to the adjoining roads to manage vehicular movement and reduce inconvenience to road users.

Post Views: 17