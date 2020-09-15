The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced new dates for examination into the Lagos State Model Colleges and the Basic Education Certificate.

The new dates were contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Supo Gbadegesin, on Monday.

Gbadegesin said the computer-based testing version of the screening test would take place from September 26 to 30, 2020, while the paper and pencil testing version would take place on October 3, 2020 in the six education districts of the state.

He said the Lagos State BECE would be from October 6 to 12, 2020 at all designated centres across the state by 9am daily.

He added: “In view of this, the schools’ principals are advised to take cognisance of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the laid down guidelines and protocols to prevent its spread.

“The board also wishes to inform all duly registered candidates to revisit the exams board website to reprint their registration slips to ascertain their current centres.”