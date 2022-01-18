Lagos announces deadline for filing of annual tax returns for 2021

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has given a deadline for employers of labour in the state to file their annual tax returns for 2021.

This was contained in a statement by the Service in which its chairman, Ayodele Subai, wished “taxpayers a prosperous 2022”.

The agency also reminded businesses and employers of labour of their statutory obligation to file their annual income tax returns pursuant to section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

The Act stipulates January 31 as the deadline for filing of annual income tax returns, failing which penalty accrues.

Subair urged all businesses and employers of labour resident within Lagos State to file their annual income tax returns on or before January 31, 2022 to avoid payment of penalties as well as other statutory sanctions.

The statement said: “The only available platform for filing of annual income tax returns in Lagos State is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net.

“The e-Tax portal is built for convenience of taxpayers, is easy, convenient and safe.

“All businesses and employers of labor are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns.

“Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successful filed on the e-Tax portal.

“Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.

“As part of the Agency’s quest to ease compliance obligations for taxpayers, it has designated some staff at its various offices to assist taxpayers with using the e-Tax portal and other filing related issues.

“For more information or any inquiries, taxpayers are enjoined to visit our website: www.lirs.gov.ng, follow us on our various social media platforms: @lirsgovng, email: [email protected] or call the LIRS customer care hotline: 0700CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

“Taxpayers are advised to stay safe and adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines as stipulated by the Lagos State Government and the relevant health authorities.”