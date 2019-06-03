The Lagos State Government on Monday announced that the Nigerian Defence Academy Screening Test for the 71 Regular Course for interested indigenes will hold on June 8, 2019 at various designated centres across the country.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government said the list of the examination centres can be found on the NDAST online application portal.

It stated that candidates eligible to sit for the NDAST must have registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination as the first step in the admission process into NDA, adding that only the candidates who passed the NDAST and the meet the JAMB cut off mark for 2019 would be shortlisted for the Armed Forces Selection Board Interview.

The statement emphasised that after the completion of JAMB registration, applicants should return to the NDA application portal to log-in with their e-mail address and password to choose their examination centres before downloading the Examination Admission Card from the website.

It added that the downloaded examination admission card grants access to candidates taking the screening test.

“Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination venues by 7:30am as screening would take place between 7:45am and 8:45am while the examination starts by 9:00am; any candidate who is not at the examination centre by 9:00a.m will not be allowed to write the examination,” the statement said.

The release further urged all candidates to come along to the examination centres with their Acknowledgement Form (downloaded from the internet), JAMB 2019 Registration Slip, Examination Admission Card (downloaded from the internet after the release of JAMB result) and their writing materials which include original HB pencil for shading.

It stressed that candidates must also come along with two postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs with their Name, State of Origin, Course Choice, Exam Centre and Examination Number written at the back, adding that candidates should not come with mobile phones and anyone caught with phones would be disqualified.

The centres listed for the tests across the country include Government Day Secondary School, Opposite HQ 23 Army Barracks, Yola; Community Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo; Command Secondary School, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri; Army Day Secondary School, Benin; Command Day Secondary School, Abakpa Barracks, Enugu; Command Children School, Mogadishu Cantonment.

Others are: Holy Ghost College, Owerri; Army Day Secondary School, Kano; Nigerian Defence Academy, Permanent Site Afaka, Kaduna; Nigerian Defence Academy, Old Site, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna; Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE), llorin; Command Children’s School/Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos; Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos.

Also included are Army Comprehensive High School, Akure; Command Day Secondary School, Odogbo, Ibadan; and Command Secondary School, Zaria Road, Jos.