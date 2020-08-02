The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Adegbola Level Crossing by Ajayi Farms in Ikeja.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, which also provided alternative routes for motorists on the ever busy road.

The Travel Advisory released by LASTMA said the rail line will be closed to vehicular traffic flow from 7am on Sunday (today) to 7pm on Monday.

It thus advised the following alternatives: Motorists coming from Bolade-Oshodi to Ikeja Under Bridge or Oba Akran should connect Ikeja GRA through Works Road and link Oba Akinjobi Way towards Kodesoh and Oba Akran; Motorists coming from Ikeja Under Bridge to Agege Motor Road are advised to avoid the Local Government area and Ajibola Street; while Motorists coming from Agege to connect Ikeja Inside should go through Ashade to link Oba Akran enroute Ikeja.