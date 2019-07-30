The Lagos State Government has announced that a section of the Jibowu Crossing will be closed for 30 days.

The closure will be from July 31 to August 29, 2019 for the relocation of gas pipes situated close to the perimeter of the rail line.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the State Ministry of Transportation, the closure and relocation work on the gas pipeline would affect the free flow of traffic around the corridor.

Consequently, motorists were advised to avoid this area but road users who cannot completely ignore the corridor are advised to obey traffic officers and other law enforcement personnel assigned to manage traffic during the period of relocation of the gas pipeline.