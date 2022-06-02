Lagos announces 16 months traffic diversion for bridge construction

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the construction of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge inaugurated earlier in the year by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The traffic diversion will be in two phases, commencing on June 6 and lasting 16 months, the State Government said.

In the announcement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr, Frederic Oladeinde, the state government advised residents of Opebi to use Opebi Link Road to access Tunde Osilaja Street to connect Salvation inbound Ajanaku Street and link Opebi Road through Thomas Ajufo to reach their desired destinations.

Motorists can also use Toyin Street via Mobolaji Bank Anthony to link Opebi/Allen Road.

Commuters from Mende Road are equally enjoined to use Ojota Interchange and connect Opebi via Ikorodu Road inwards Aderibigbe.