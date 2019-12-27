Lagosians in their thousands have been trooping out to savour the thrills and performances from both upcoming and popular artistes at the seven-day musical extravaganza.

The shows, which opened on Christmas Day, will climax on December 31.

The shows have been electrifying in Ikorodu, Ikeja, Eko Atlantic City, Badagry and Epe, with many popular Fuji musicians mounting the stage.

On the way are A-list artistes, drone shows, exhibitions, dances, fireworks display, music, talent hunt and over 35 concerts from top-notch and upcoming artistes.

The likes of Olamide, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Seyi Shay, Fire Boy, Pretty Boy, Do Fire boy, Small Doctor, Atawewe, Mukaila, Lyta, CBlack, Idowu West, Dotman, Scraper, Oladips, King Perry, Reminisce, Skinny Airboy and a host of others are also billed to perform.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is billed to attend the shows in all the five locations.

Sanwo-Olu will be at the Badagry show on December 27.

Idowu West, Dotman and Scraper are to perform alongside other artistes.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Shuli Adebolu, has expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of Lagosians at all the five locations.

Over 10,000 attended the Badagry show and 4,000 in Epe on Christmas and Boxing Days.

Adebolu noted that the free shows have been peaceful, with no records of security breaches in any of the locations.

Highlights of other events lined up for Lagosians and visitors who have been trooping to the locations include new year fireworks display, announcement of the ultimate winner of the talent hunt discovery who will earn a spot at the proposed Lagos Film and Video Academy and other mouth-watering prizes for the top two finalists.

Speaking on some teething logistic problems experienced on the first day of the event, the Commissioner affirmed that they had been addressed.

She enjoined Lagosians to come out en-mass to any of the Centres in Badagry Grammar School, Epe Youth Centre, Ikorodu Town Hall, Agege Stadium and Eko Atlantic City.

Adebolu thanked all the sponsors for partnering with the Government to make this year’s event unprecedented.

They include MultiChoice, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Airtel Nigeria, Glo, Mikano, Sab Miller, Bet Naija, Indomie and Coca-Cola.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, dismissed a report that the show did not begin at the same time in all the locations.

Omotoso insisted that the Government has delivered what it promised on the Greater Lagos 2020 Extravaganza.

More excitement, he said, is coming at the various centres.

He said: “I make bold to tell you that despite initial challenges, the show actually kicked-off in all the locations as planned, except in Agege.

“Besides this initial challenge that was swiftly addressed, I am glad to say that there have been no reports of security breaches, no trouble about managing the crowds and Lagos Television has been beaming it live.”

According to Omotoso, the event promises to be simply “unforgettable” in line with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a Greater Lagos experience for all its participants and viewers across the globe.