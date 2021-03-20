The Lagos State Government has told Lagosians that vaccination against Coronavirus Disease will only take place on working days, that is Monday to Friday.

The spokesman of the State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Ogunbanwo, who said the turnout for first five days of the vaccination in Lagos State had been impressive and encouraging, told Lagosians the exercise won’t hold on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said: “Kindly note however, that the vaccination exercise will hold on week days only i.e. Monday – Friday.

“As such, the vaccination exercise will not hold on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st March, 2021 likewise other weekends.

“The exercise will resume fully on Monday 22nd March, 2021 in all the 88 approved vaccination sites for health workers, frontline workers and essential duty personnel that have been identified in the first phase of the campaign.”

The Eagle Online also learnt that the centres have been giving priority to the frontline workers as stated at the onset of the exercise.

It was gathered that the frontline workers are attended to from morning to about 1pm when others who had registered are then given the vaccine.