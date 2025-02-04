Lagos airport supervisor convicted over N11m missing fund

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has secured the conviction of Mohammed Idris, a supervisor at the hajj and cargo terminal gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, over a missing fund of over N11 million.



The airport supervisor was dragged before the court by the ICPC for making false returns and corrupt self-advantage.



In a case brought before Justice O.A. Fadipe of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court, ICPC revealed how the accused collected missing monies in the course of his work but could not account for them.

In two counts, ICPC counsel, Yvonne Williams-Mbata, led evidence before the court on how the investigation uncovered a total loss of N11,234,000 under the defendant’s supervision and watch between February 2001 and April 2021.



His offence is contrary to Sections 26(1)(b) and Section 25(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.



Justice O.A. Fadipe in her ruling, sentenced the accused to one-year imprisonment on each count in lieu of a fine of N1,000,000 for both counts. The sentences are to run concurrently.



Additionally, the defendant is required to be of good behaviour and enter a bond with the registry of the High Court in the sum of N2,000,000. Failure to comply with these terms will result in a further imprisonment of 10 years.

