Lagos aglow for a Night of Blessings with Pastor Deola Phillips

All eyes are on Lagos this Friday, September 12, 2025, as Christ Embassy presents; A Night of Blessings with Pastor Deola Phillips, — a monumental city-shaking gathering taking place at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

This is more than just an event, it is a divine appointment for healing, restoration, and transformation for many who are burdened, a statement said.

Inspired by the prophetic words of Joel 2:25 – “And I will restore to you the years that the locust has eaten” – this night is set to usher in a new season for thousands in attendance.

Speaking ahead of this highly anticipated night of divine encounter, Pastor Deola declared that it is a night of Prophetic Call to Restoration.

“This is not just another programme. It is a night where blessings will be freely dispensed, where new worlds will be created, and new destinies will be birthed. God will restore, replace, and distinguish His people.”

Every moment of the event has been prayerfully prepared as a prophetic encounter — a night of undeniable impact in lives, families, and communities.

Pastor Phillips said attendees should look forward to a night of uncommon blessings and powerful manifestations which includes; healing from chronic illnesses, fibroids, and terminal conditions; fruitfulness – miracle conceptions and childbirth, Marital Settlements – breakthroughs in relationships and family life, and restoration of wealth, opportunities, and time

There will also be deliverance from generational and spiritual oppression, divine protection and supernatural preservation, spiritual renewal and empowerment for the future.

Meanwhile, Christ Embassy said as part of its holistic ministry, a four-day free medical outreach will herald the night of blessings from September 9–12, 2025.

The outreach will hold at the TBS venue.

The outreach will be opened daily for free medical consultations and check-ups, distribution of medications, free eye surgeries and vision care.

This initiative demonstrates the ministry’s unwavering commitment to spirit, soul, and body wellness.

The Ministry stated that shuttle buses would be available for all attendees from major routes within Lagos on Friday, while ample parking opportunities are also available for anyone who came with their private vehicles.

Comprehensive security and safety protocols are onsite to guarantee all attendees their safety.

To reserve your seat and access transport routes, visit www.anightofblessings.org or call 0906 415 312.

