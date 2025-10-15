Lagos again tops sub-national Climate Governance Ranking

Lagos State, for the second consecutive year, has emerged as the top performing state in the 2025 sub-national Climate Governance Rating and Ranking.

The cheering result was announced at the public presentation of the second edition of the report on Tuesday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for the Environment, Balarabe Lawal, who presided, revealed that Lagos State scored 315 points out of a possible 360, leaving Katsina and Kaduna States in the first and second runners-up position with 310 and 305 points respectively.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on the Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the recognition reaffirmed Lagos’s leadership in driving sustainable and inclusive climate policies.

He expressed his appreciation to the organisers, especially to the Minister of the Environment, for encouraging subnational governments to take decisive action on climate change.

Rotimi-Akodu noted that Lagos State has no alternative but to act as its demographic pressure and geographical location, combined with the effects of climate change, place the state under significant threat.

He emphasised that Lagos is not taking action merely to win recognition or awards, but rather to ensure its survival, though the State is always proud to receive such acknowledgments.

The annual exercise aims to encourage state level climate action by assessing subnational performance in five thematic areas.

The listed areas are climate institutional arrangements, status of policies, action plans and legal frameworks, and budgetary allocation to climate projects.

Others are the implementation and monitoring of climate programmes and online visibility and public communication on issues.