Lagos 2023: We’ll invite IPOB to protect us, Igbo Leader threatens + Video

The Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos State, Fredrick Nwajagu, has vowed to invite members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

The Igbo leader, in a video obtained by The Eagle Online on Friday, said this followed attacks on Igbos in the state.

Nwajagu said they can’t be subjected to attacks following their decision on who to vote for, especially during the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Lagos State.

He said the two major candidates: incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, are both Yorubas and the choice was theirs to make.

He said: “IPOB, we will invite them.

“They have no job.

“All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops.

“And we have to pay them.

“We have to mobilise for that.

“We have to do that.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there.

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden.

“I am not hiding my words.

“Let my words go viral.

“Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State.

“We decided to vote where we want.

“Those two candidates are Yorubas.

“You can’t force someone where to vote.

“You cannot force yourself to be a leader.

“I you want to be a leader, the community, when you are forcing yourself to lead, it means you have skeleton in your cupboard.

“We have not collected any dime from anybody.

“Let Igbos stay in Lagos and any part of Nigeria, Igbo must be there.”