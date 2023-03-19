Lagos 2023: Two arrested after suspected hoodlums attack community

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a community in Abule-Ado area of Lagos.

The Spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack and arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Hundeyi said two persons had been arrested and normalcy has since been restored.

The frightened members of the community: Omonile Community in Abule-Ado, said that hoodlums in their hundreds, armed to the teeth with dangerous weapons stormed the community and started attacking certain ethnic groups.

Also, petrified residents shared tons of voice messages, calling for the intervention of law enforcement, stressing that their lives were in danger.

Some of the residents claimed that the attack was connected to the victory of candidates of the Labour Party in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

A source said: “Foluke Osafile of the Labour Party emerged as the winner of the House of Assembly for Amuwo Constituency 1, while Olukayo David Doherty of the Labour Party emerged the winner in Amuwo Odofin State Constituency 2.”

Hundeyin, further speaking on the incident, said: “An intra-community fight broke out in the area earlier this morning resulting in the destruction of property. Owing to the timely arrival of the police, no life was lost and no property was razed as widely claimed.

“Two persons have been arrested and an investigation has commenced into the matter. Meanwhile, police officers remain on the ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Lagos State remains generally peaceful and secure and citizens are encouraged to continue to conduct their activities assured of the commitment of the Lagos State Police Command to guarantee their safety at all times.”