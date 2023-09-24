Lagos 2023: Rhodes-Vivour, Sanwo-Olu get date to know fate

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, will know the fate of his petition against the proclamation of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the validly elected governor in the poll on September 25, 2023.

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal fixed the date for the ruling, Rhodes-Vivour said on Saturday.

Tweeting on his X handle, the Labour Party candidate for the March 18, 2023 election said: “We have just been informed that judgement on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September.”

Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdulaziz Adediran, are challenging the proclamation of the Independent National Electoral Commission that Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, won the election.

The Eagle Online recalls that while INEC said Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes, Rhodes-Vivour scored 312,329 votes, while Adediran came third with 62,449 votes.