Lagos 2023: Mr Macaroni shares result of his polling unit

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Adebowale Adedayo, with the stage name, Mr Macaroni, has shared the result from his polling unit in Saturday’s hovernorship election.

He voted at at Cherry View Estate Gate, Lagos in the poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Mr Macaroni released the result of the governorship election for the Lagos State Polling Unit on his Twitter handle.

Labour Party, with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as candidate, won the unit with 339 votes, while the All Progressives Congress, with the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as candidate, scored 63 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party with Dr. Abdulaziz Adediran as candidate, scored five votes.

Chevy View Estate Gate

AAC -1

ADC- 4

APC- 63

LP- 339

PDP- 5.