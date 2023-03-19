Lagos 2023: LP candidate’s mother alleges vote buying by APC + Video

Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour, mother of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State in Saturday’s election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has accused the All Progressives Congress of vote buying.

She made the allegation on Saturday as the Independent National Electoral Commission-conducted election progressed.

Speaking on her experience at her Polling Unit, Rhodes-Vivour said: “My experience is nothing to write home about.

“People are buying votes openly.

“How can you vote and you show who you are voting for?

“And the APC person is capturing you to go and give you money.

“Is that the society we are trying to change?”

Asked what the officials of the INEC at the PU said, Rhodes-Vivour responded: “They are not saying anything.

“Even the police are not saying anything.”