Lagos 2023: Jandor speaks on Tribunal’s ruling

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has reacted to the ruling of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Justice Arum Ashom-led three-man Tribunal delivered its judgment on Monday.

Reacting to the ruling, Adediran said it was unfortunate the position that the Tribunal took after what he described as the convincing evidence presented by his party and Labour Party against Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that the tribunal, in its wisdom, refused to accept the credible and convincing evidence presented by my legal team on the non-qualifications of the APC and the Labour Party, LP, candidates in the election.”

He said the position of the Tribunal does not reflect the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, 2022 on issues bothering on qualification of a candidate in an election.

He added: “This is not the end of the electoral process.

“It is just another stage.

“We will study the judgment and take decisions in the best interest of Lagosians.”