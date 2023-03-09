Lagos 2023: Afenifere backs LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, and the Committee of Indigenes of Lagos State on Wednesday declared support for the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The groups officially declared support for the Labour Party governorship candidate at a news conference in Ikeja.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Chief Supo Shonibare, the Afenifere Leader in Lagos State, expressed the groups gratitude to the people of Lagos for the victory accorded the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, in the February 25 poll.

According to him, LP’s feat was made possible by the determination of young voters, even in low density areas of Lagos State.

Shonibare said: “It is believed that with INEC’s assurance of a better performance in the governorship poll on Saturday, March 11, 2023, the procedure for voting and of uploading results through the BVAs will be seamless and in real time.

“Afenifere hereby enjoins all men and women of goodwill to turn out en masse on Saturday to vote for Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour – a scion of the illustrious Rhodes-Vivour family of Lagos, whose family ancestry and pivotal contribution to the affairs of Lagos dates back to five generations.

“Gbadebo is sure to make a huge difference.”

According to Shonibare, the LP candidate will restore the cherished values of Lagos encapsulated in the Omoluabi ethic of fellow-feeling, dignity and nobility of spirit.

He added that all candidates of the Labour Party for the Lagos State House of Assembly constituencies were noted to be natural workmates of the Gbadebo governorship, saying: “They too deserve our attention and votes.

“The teamwork that is afforded by this synergy will ensure a result-oriented administration and put an end to the many years of desultory governance in Lagos State.

“Afenifere is exceedingly joyful and happy regarding the mammoth turnout of the electorate all over Lagos State respecting the presidential poll held on February 25.

“In spite of the age-long lukewarmness or apathy regarding previous national elections, the reawakening observed on February 25 is heart-warming and a vindication of the principled position of Afenifere regarding the requirement for equity, inclusiveness, fairness and justice.”

He urged voters to monitor and insist on compliance with the rules guiding polling at each of the polling units on Saturday.

Shonibare urged the security agencies to live up to their responsibility of securing all parts of Lagos State and address threat to life and the suppression of voters.

He added: “We enjoin the local and international observers and voters themselves to keep an eagle-eye watch on the conduct of our security agencies.

“They should capture where possible, infractions wherever they may occur so we may be in a position to hold the security agencies accountable.”

Decrying alleged profiling of LP candidate, creation of dissension and contrive misunderstanding by some politicians, Shonibare implored residents to ignore provocative posts on social media.

He said that the LP administration would ensure that all ethnic groups are afforded the basic rights to contribute their quotas to the continuing growth “of a city that is the fifth largest economy in Africa. It’s time for change.”

Also speaking, Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, father of the LP candidate, enjoined Lagos residents “to ignore the false, virulent, desperate attacks on the person of Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the false narrative of Igbo taking over Lagos”.

Rhodes-Vivour, who noted that he is a Yoruba man, with his great grandfather being one of the indigenous founders of new Lagos after colonialism, said his son remained the best candidate, adding: “Definitely, he is head and shoulders above all other candidates.”

Urging electorate to vote en-mass for the LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour said his son has plans to deliver Lagos of everyone’s dream to the residents if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event had in attendance leaders of Afenifere and other interest groups.