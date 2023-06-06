Lagos 10th Assembly: Obasa re-elected Speaker, promises independence

Re-elected Speaker, Lagos State 10th House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said the newly inaugurated Legislative House will not tolerate executive interference.

Obasa (APC-Agege I) made this known Tuesday in his acceptance speech to mark the beginning of the assembly at its Ikeja complex.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made a proclamation of the 10th Assembly which marks commencement of the beginning of the legislative arms of government.

Obasa was subsequently re-elected for the third term as the Speaker of the aAssembly while Mrs Mojisola Meranda was elected as the Deputy speaker.

Obasa said the legislature must be allowed to operate independently, especially in line with Section 101 of the Constitution.

The Speaker said the sanctity of the legislature as an independent body was adequately provided for in the Constitution in accordance with the principles of Separation of Powers.

“In this regard, no other arm of government is allowed or permitted to interfere with the functioning and independence of the legislature in a manner that will make the legislature become subservient or subordinate.

“It must be underlined that in any constitutional democracy, the legislature must be allowed to operate independently.

“This is especially in line with Section 101 of the Constitution which confers on it the power to regulate itself, without violation,” he said.

Obasa said that to improve the legislature and establish good governance, the lawmakers must be steadfast and remove any and all obstacles in their path, saying that he had faith that they would succeed.

He, however, said assembly would sustain its cordial relationship and robust cooperation with the executive arm of government.

However, Obasa stated clearly that the 10th assembly would not compromise the sanctity of its institutional independence and constitutional roles.

The Speaker further said he expected that resolutions passed by the house would be given favourable considerations just like bills passed by the house.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to embrace the removal of fuel subsidy as it had a lasting positive effect on the country.

He said Nigerians should take a cue from the introduction of the mobile communications networks in Nigeria years ago and how they were beyond the reach of many citizens, saying that today, mobile phones were everywhere and calls were cheaper.

The Speaker said the lawmakers must prioritise the welfare of their constituents and ensure that the policies and legislative framework were geared toward meeting their needs.

He said under his leadership, the house would operate an open and inclusive administration where all members were carried along and given equal opportunity to contribute toward the development of the state.

The Speaker pledged his commitment to serve the house with humility, honesty, and dedication, saying that together they would leave a legacy of excellence that generation yet unborn generation would be proud of.