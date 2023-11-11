LAGFERRY suspends Ikorodu ferry services, offers reason

The Lagos State Government has suspended passenger ferry services to Ipakodo Terminal in Ikorodu.

The development was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Waterways Authority on Friday.

LASWA said one of the passenger boats of the Lagos State Ferry Services fully loaded with passengers got stuck on the water by water hyacinth for hours.

It said: “Emergency alert, our boat – MF Babatunde Fashola is currently trapped inside water hyacinth at Ibeshe with passengers on board.

“Rescue ongoing.

“Further information will be provided soon.

“Thanks for your cooperation.”

In a follow up statement, LASWA announced: “We hereby notify all our esteemed passengers that the operations of LAGFERRY from Ipakodo Terminal, Ikorodu has been temporarily suspended till further notice.

“We will communicate further development as at when due.

“We are very grateful for your understanding and cooperation.”