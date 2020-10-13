The Lagos State Ferry Services on Tuesday said that the Lagos State Government had procured and installed new outboard engines on some of its boats to improve speed and ensure optimal service delivery.

The Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Balogun, disclosed this in a statement by the firm’s Public Affairs Officer, Akeem Odusina, in Lagos.

Balogun said that the development was part of efforts to cater for the increasing volume of passengers plying the waterways.

The managing director commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its passionate commitment to ensuring inter-modal transportation system for the state and for paying particular attention to improving water transportation.

He added that the newly procured engines would improve the speed of the 60-passenger capacity boats, ensure optimum performances and comfort of passengers.

“We will like to commend the transformative leadership of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving the purchase and installation of six units of 300Hp 4-Stroke Yamaha outboard engines on MF Ejirin, MF Itesiwaju and MF Alausa (all 60-per-seat capacity).

“The successful installation and commissioning of these engines will definitely help in reducing travel time on the waterways, moving more passengers, improving the speed and durability of our boats, thereby allowing these bigger boats to complete their journeys within 60 per cent of the time they used to before.

“LAGFERRY will soon commence commercial operations to routes such as: Epe, Badagry and Ibeju Lekki,” Balogun said.

He added, “The agency is exploring the endless possibilities of the inland waterways of Lagos State to ensure your comfort, timeliness, productivity and safety.”