Lagbaja orders Soldiers to fish out killers of herdsman in 48 hours

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, has directed officers and men of the Operation Safe Haven to fish out killers of a herdsman in Plateau State in 48 hours.

Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of OPSH, confirmed this when he visited the District Head of Panyam, Da Aminu Darwam, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that yet-to-be identified criminals on Saturday allegedly killed Ardo Adamu Gabdo in Panyam Community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

NAN also reports that the body of the deceased has not yet been recovered.

Abubakar, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos, described the act as criminal, adding that the operation will ensure everything possible to track down the perpetrators.

He assured that the military and other security agencies would not relent in their efforts toward stemming down the spate of insecurity in the state.

He, however, called on the traditional ruler and indeed all stakeholders in the area to unravel the identity of the those behind the heinous act.

Abubakar said: ”You are aware that recently we had security breach around Mangu general area, but we did a lot to restore the relative peace we are currently enjoying in this locality.

”However, few days ago, we got a report that an Ardo was killed in Panyam. My men and I have not been sleeping because of this.

”The COAS has given us 48 hours to arrest the perpetrators and this a task we must accomplish.

”This is an act of criminality and we will ensure that we bring the criminals to justice or we bring justice to them.”

The Commander promised to be just and fair to all, adding that he sworn an oath to carry out his duties with the fear of God and for the good of humanity.

Abubakar added: ”I have no other job to do than to ensure that lives and property, irrespective of tribe and religion, are protected at all times.

”This duty I will not relent on doing to the best of my ability.”

Responding, the District Head thanked the commander for the visit and promised to collaborate with security agencies to arrest the criminals.

He described the incident as shocking, owing to the fact that both Fulani and the locals had coexisted peacefully for years.

He said: ”I took aback when I heard of the incident; it is a sad and unfortunate development.

”We have lived with the Fulani for long and I want to assure you that our ears are on the ground to support you with credible information.”