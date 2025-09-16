Ladybird CEO Bunmi Oke to speak at TinW 3

A leading integrated marketing communications figure in Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Ladybird Advertising, Olubunmi Oke, will be delivering a keynote paper at the 3rd edition of The Industry Women Conference (TinW) themed: ‘Aspire, Achieve, Inspire.”

The Industry Women Conference is a platform created by The Industry Newspaper to celebrate upwardly mobile Nigerian women in integrated marketing communication, entrepreneurship, finance, tourism, art & culture, governance, education, and other sectors.

The 2025 edition is scheduled for December 12th, 2025, at Radisson Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Industry Newspaper will use the platform to unveil the 2025 Top 50 Changemakers, which is a tradition in every TinW conference.

Speaking on the development, the convener of The Industry Women Conference, Goddie Ofose said that Bunmi is a perfect fit for the role, particularly having acquired extensive experience in mentorship over the years.

“Picking Bunmi for this role was simple. She has been a leading voice in women’s advocacy, women in advertising, and other endeavors. So, when the theme was unveiled, we could only turn to her to deliver this year’s paper,” Ofose said.

According to him, “We have no doubt whatsoever that she will deliver a good paper that will resonate with our audience both at the event and those outside it.”

The paper presentation will be followed by a panel session that is made up of reputable professionals in marketing, entrepreneurship, public relations, and finance.

‘Bunmi is well-traveled and has extensive multiple board and senior-level administrative and council managerial expertise in professional advertising/media campaign development & executions, leading several business pitch teams to greater success over decades.

She also has cogent experience in SME brand development, training & professional examination structures, digital marketing, and she is a strong player in promoting gender balance, leading to a 3-year tenure as an executive council member of Wimbiz from 2014 – 2017.

National and global assignments have included being a delegate at the 3-month-long, 2014 National Conference in Abuja, Nigeria; being a chairperson/jury member of several industry awards like Laif Awards, ADVAN Awards, the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) 2022 & 2023 and 2023 Grand Jury Member of the France-based Gerety Global Awards.

“I have vast experience as a presenter & public speaker at several international/ local, public & professional speaking events on gender development, thought leadership/professional development and national development as a whole,” she said.

‘Bunmi Oke is a past council member and 2009 Fellow of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON – now ARCON) and is currently the CEO/Lead Consultant of Ladybird Limited since 2017.

