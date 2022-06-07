Lady who survived Owo church massacre celebrates birthday, reveals gunmen had loaded AK47

A Nigerian lady who survived the gunmen’s attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, is celebrating her birthday today June 7.

The Facebook user, Stephanie Ajibo Olitex revealed that she was carrying a baby at the time of the attack and hid in a cupboard to escape from the gunmen.

She revealed that one of the gunmen who wore a mask, shot someone near where she hid and when he looked around and didn’t see anybody or hear a sound, he went away. Stephanie also disclosed that the attackers killed children, youths and the elderly.

She wrote;

“We were inside the church when they started shooting from the outside. People at the back started running towards the altar.

“Some jumped fence, our priest escaped through the sacristy with the help of our catechist.

“By the time I ran towards the Sacristy door, it was already locked by members who were able to reach there before me.

“I had to hide myself under the cupboard inside the choir room with the baby in my hand. He shot somebody right in front of me near the Sacristy door.

“He looked around, when he didn’t see anybody or sound, he went away. He was on mask, loaded with Ak 47.

“Note that the distance between the heavily loaded gunman and me was like kitchen to dinning.

“Our choir master who was hiding with us was shot on his chest before he ran into the room with us.

“I pray he survives the bullet.

“They killed children, youths and elderly. We’ve recorded almost 100 death and still counting..I came out alive and escaped through the fence that demarcated our church from the Palace of Olowo of Owo Kingdom and ran to the palace for the fear of the unknown.

“The baby with me is safe, I’m also safe.

Happy birthday to me…”