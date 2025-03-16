Lady who married five weeks ago dies from cuts to her throat

A lady who married five weeks ago, Zainab Ibrahim, has died from cuts inflicted on her throat.

According to the police, the 22-year-old newly-wedded lady was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on call at the hospital she was rushed to.

The spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Shiisu said the incident occurred in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

He said Ibrahim was rushed to the General Hospital in Hadejia, where a medical doctor on call pronounced her dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer said investigation has since began and efforts were being stepped up to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

