Lady who jumped into lagoon identified as DSS operative + Video of proposal by fiance

The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, an operative of the Department of State Services.

The Eagle Online reports that Adedokun jumped into the lagoon via the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State following a heated argument with her lover, who had recently proposed to her.

According to the Uber driver who was driving her before she jumped into the lagoon, in the heat of the altercation between Adedokun and her lover, she (Adedokun) ordered him (Uber driver) to stop and she got out of the car.

She then headed towards the railings of the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident, said a search and rescue team had been mobilised to search for her body.

Upon arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, investigation revealed that a lady is in her late 30s.

Only four months ago, she received commendation from the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, as the best unarmed combat operative in her set.

However, there have been conflicting reports regarding Adedokun’s fate.

While it was reported that she had been rescued, there has been no official confirmation.





