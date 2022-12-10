Lady, two others nabbed with 130 live cartridges for sale to cultists, robbers + Photo

A lady, Victoria Williams, and two others have been nabbed in Delta State for dealing in live cartridges, which they sell to cult members and armed robbers.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, revealed this in a statement on his Twitter handle.

Edafe said on December 6, 2022, an intelligence report revealed that a syndicate which deals in sale of cartridges to cultists and armed robbers were hibernating in Boboroku community in Jesse, where they carry out their nefarious activities.

Acting on this report, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, directed the Command’s Raiders Squad to carry out a sting operation on the said hideout.

In compliance with this directives, the Commander Raider’s Squad detailed operatives who stormed the hideout at Boboroku, Jesse, Ethiope-West Local Government Area and arrested Willams and two others, all from Boboroku community in Jesse, with 130) live cartridges recovered.





