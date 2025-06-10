Lady slumps, dies in Ekiti hotel

A lady (name withheld) has reportedly died in a popular hotel owned by a known politician, adjacent to a private radio station, NTA road, Ado-Ekiti.

According to reports, the lady slumped in one of the hotel bathrooms and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Sources in the facility revealed that the deceased was a staff member of the hotel, adding that she was hale and hearty when she reported for duty.

However, it was not disclosed when she started working in the hotel.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Ekiti State Police Command, SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

Also Read:

He confirmed that investigation is ongoing as some of the staff would be brought in for questioning to ascertain the cause of her death.

Abutu added that an autopsy would be carried out to assist the investigation of the command.

Post Views: 3