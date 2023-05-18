Lady sent to Kirikiri Prison for assaulting policeman in Lagos + Photo

For assaulting a policeman, a lady, Olufunmilayo Brioluwa, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos State.

This followed the arraignment of the lady who carried out the assault in Ogombo area by the Lagos State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, tweeted: “Somewhere in Ogombo yesterday, she (Brioluwa) assaulted a police officer.

“She was arraigned today and has been remanded to the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case comes up again in court.”

According to the court paper, Brioluwa was ordered remanded by Magistrate M.O. Alao of Court 4A, Eti-Osa Magisterial Division.

It was a case between the Commissioner of Police and the accused.

She was charged with assault.