Lady receiver of Canadian Loud on BA flight nabbed + Video

A lady, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson, who was waiting to receive a consignment of Canadian Loud from Canada on a British Airways flight has been nabbed.

The lady and two others were nabbed between April 30 and May 3, 2025 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State intercepted the 42 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 20kg.

The illicit drug was concealed in tins of chocolate, milo beverage, white kidney beans, and dark red kidney beans packaged as part of cargos that came into the Lagos airport onboard a British Airways flight from Canada.

