Lady, others arrested by NDLEA in nationwide operations + Video

A lady, Baraka Abubakar, 40, was among four suspects arrested in Katsina State by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for trading in illicit drugs.

The lady was arrested for possession of 684 blocks of compressed skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 423kg, and 86,000 pills of diazepam.

Abubakar was arrested alongside Haruna Alitine, 23; Muhammad Babangida, 20; and Hamisu Lawal, on March 28, 2025 during an intelligence-led raid operation at Godai village in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The three male suspects were arrested while repackaging the diazepam tablets into other containers, while the female suspect was apprehended with the heaps of skunk in her house.

Not less than 13,198 kilograms of cannabis sativa were destroyed in Edo State forests across parts of the state between March 24 and 28, 2025 by NDLEA operatives who also evacuated 158kg of the same substance for possible prosecution.

The forests, where no fewer than four cannabis plantations were discovered and destroyed, were Uhen forest, Ovia North East LGA; Sobe, Owan West LGA; and Amahor forest in Igueben LGA.

In Niger state, NDLEA officers on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba Road on March 28 intercepted a black Toyota Corolla car marked SLM 137 SV and arrested the two occupants in possession of 179 blocks of compressed skunk with a total weight of 77.6kg concealed in false bottom of the vehicle.

The two suspects are: Paul Christopher, 46, and Lucky Star Anumie.

In another operation, 50kg skunk was on March 29 recovered from the home of a suspect, Isa Iliya, who is currently at large, in Wawa village, Borgu council area of the state.

While 108.5kg of skunk was recovered from lockup shops at Aria New Market in Enugu metropolis, Enugu State by NDLEA operatives on March 25, 25kg of same substance was seized from a suspect Abdulrazak Saka at Kilako Area of Ilorin, Kwara State on March 24.

Another suspect Suli Saheed, 50, was nabbed with 2.5 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud and 515 grams of Colorado, at Olomi Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Blessed Martins International School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Model Ideal College, Enugu, Enugu State; Oto-Awori Senior Secondary School, Ijanikin, Lagos State; and Command Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa State.

