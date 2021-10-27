Lady lured from Lagos to Oyo by men friends beheaded + Videos, photos

A lady, simply identified as Mujidat, has been lured to her death from Lagos State to Oyo State by her men friends.

The spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Adele Osifeso, confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday.

Osifeso said two men, who were friends of Mujidat: Ismaila Wasiu and Mutairu Shittu, allegedly lured her from her base in Lagos State to Saki area of Oyo State, where they killed and dismembered her.

The police said Wasiu and Shittu, from who fresh human head was recovered, are suspected to be ritualist.

Osifeso said the Police received credible intelligence from residents of Ayekale, Saki area of Oyo State at about 2:30pm on Monday alleging that Wasiu, 29, and Shittu, were found in possession of a fresh human head.

He said: “Oyo State Police Command attached to Saki Divisional Police Headquarters immediately swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the duo, the recovery of the fresh human head and the dismembered body of the victim who has been identified to be one Mujidat ‘f’

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was lured from Lagos through a phone call by one of the suspects, particularly Ismaila Wasiu before the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“The dismembered body has been deposited at the morgue, while intensive investigations regarding the incident continues.”