Lady jailed for assaulting Lagos sanitation officer + Photo

A 22-year-old lady, Ajoke Fasia, has been sentenced to seven months and three weeks imprisonment by a Special Offences Court for assaulting an officer of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly called KAI.

She assaulted the officer for stopping her from crossing the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at Ile-Epo Bus Stop.

The female KAI officer had told Fasia to use the pedestrian bridge as stipulated by the law.

Rather than obey, the assaulted the officer, leading to her arrest and arraignment on Thursday before Chief Magistrate S. A. Adefioye of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court), Bolade-Oshodi, where she was sentenced in accordance with the law.

She was charged with obstruction and breach of peace.

Speaking on the development, the Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), said Fasia was sentenced after pleading guilty.

According to Cole: “It is rather unfortunate that despite how much efforts our operatives have exhausted on making pedestrian bridges free of hindrances, some people are bent on breaking the law and assaulting officers on lawful duty, which would not be tolerated in its entirety.”

He, however, said Cole was given an option of fine of N80,000.

He expressed the resolve of the State to prosecute any defaulter found breaking its environmental laws.

He avowed that the law will take its full course on anyone who assaults operatives of the Agency on lawful duty.