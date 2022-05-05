Lady gang raped in Ebonyi dies, police begin investigation

The Ebonyi State Police Command has vowed to arrest and prosecute killers of a 26-year-old lady, Ugochukwu Nworie.

The spokesman of the Command, Loveth Odah, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, disclosed this.

Odah revealed on Wednesday in Abakaliki that efforts were on top gear to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators accordingly to serve as a deterrent to possible offenders.

She stated that investigation confirmed that Nworie was gang raped as more than 12 used condoms were discovered in the room.

She added that investigation is still ongoing and would provide other information needed.

The police Spokesperson said the Divisional Police Officer of Kpirikpiri Police Division in the state, indicated that the incident happened in Hope-in hotel, situated at Nine Ngbowo Street, Abakaliki.

Odah said: “The DPO reported that the incident happened while on a routine check on the hotel.

“A room not accounted for was discovered.

“So the DPO decided to enquire from the receptionist, who told him that the guests in the room were unknown to him.

“Efforts to open the room proved abortive, until he requested for the spare key to open the door, only to discover a lifeless body of the lady, naked and her legs, hands with mouth were tied to the bed in the room.”

Odah said the corpse has been deposited at a morgue.

She described the incident as unfortunate and an offence against humanity.

Odah warned the general public, especially young ladies, to be careful.

—