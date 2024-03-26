Lady driving from London to Lagos involved in car crash + Video

In a tragic turn of event, popular Nigerian travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, driving from London to Lagos, has been reportedly involved in a car crash.

The lady made this known in a post she shared on her official Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nubi posted a photo of the now-wrecked car she had been driving for the journey.

A view of the photo revealed that the front of the car was severely twisted, and the windscreen was smashed.

Also, Nubi, in another video post, was seen being carried in an ambulance.

She captioned the post: “Say a prayer for me”.

It was learnt that Nubi travelled in a purple Peugeot 107 customised with amenities that will allow for sleeping and dining.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of her accident and the country where she was at the time of the accident was not yet ascertained.

It will be recalled that Nubi, in November 2023, planned a solo trip from London to Lagos.

She stated that she would arrive in Lagos on March 30.

However, she stated that the date has been rescheduled due to unforeseen border complications she encountered in some countries.

Nubi disclosed that she was denied entry at the Sierra Leone and Liberian borders.

She commenced the trip on January 30.

