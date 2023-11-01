Lady dies during escapade with boyfriend in hotel

The Kwara State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a lady inside the hotel room in which he embarked on a sexual escapade with her boyfriend in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to available information, the boyfriend, a barber, had used sexual enhancers before the romp.

The incident happened on Monday at a guest house situated in Temidire community, Offa Garage area.

The lady was said to have become unresponsive during the encounter.

The barber reportedly raised the alarm when he noticed this.

The lady was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Following the development, the owner of the guest house reported the incident to ‘A’ Division of the Nigeria Police in Ilorin.

The barber was subsequently arrested.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident.

Ajayi said: “The state police command has arrested the man involved, while full investigations have commenced to know what actually happened between the man and the deceased.”