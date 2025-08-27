Lady dies after she was beaten by husband in Ekiti

A woman, simply identified as Modupe Alasin, has died after she was beaten by her husband in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State over lateness to farm.

According to a witness who pleaded anonymity, the woman screamed and begged for mercy as the husband flogged her repeatedly.

After a few minutes, the man ordered the woman to get water from the nearby stream, but she slumped and died beside it as a result of weakness.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Ekiti State Police Command, SP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident, saying the husband had been arrested for further investigation.

