Lady beats, strips friend naked for allegedly having sex with her boyfriend + Video, photos

A lady, Evelyn Duke, popularly known as Pretty Goddess, has organised for the beating of her friend, simply identified as Bella, also known as Debit Queen, for having sex with her boyfriend, Ralph.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the incident occurred in a hotel in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, last week.

Pretty Goddess was said to have lured Debit Queen to the hotel on the pretext of having a party and descended on her with four other ladies she had enlisted.

She accused her friend of having sex with Ralph and collecting N15,000.

After beating and stripping Debit Queen naked, Pretty Goddess was accused of then posting the video on social media.

She, however, denied posting the video on social media.

She said it was one of her friends that did.

Debit Queen has also reacted to the drama that ensued between her and her friend, a development that has attracted the attention of the Cross River State Police Command.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Augustine Grimah, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Grimah, in a statement endorsed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, ordered the arrest of Pretty Goddess.

The statement said: “The arrest will assist the police in ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the disturbing incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice…

“We urge hotels to conduct thorough background checks on guests to prevent such incidents.”

The statement said Debit Queen was receiving medical attention in a hospital in Calabar due to the injuries sustained during the incident.

