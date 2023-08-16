Lady beaten, stripped, hair shaved in viral video says it’s prank + Video, photos

Human rights activists and lawyers must be fuming in their corners following an alleged confession from a lady who was seen in a viral video being beaten, stripped and her hair shaved under duress that it was all a joke.

The lady in the video has now been identified as 26-year-old Chinenye Agbo, also known as Star Ella Ada.

In the video, which had outraged Nigerians following what they believed was an inhuman treatment meted out on her by her ex-lover, was all a prank to garner traffic on their social media handles, Agbo claimed.

The Enugu State Police Command, which swung into action following the viral video and outcry from many quarters, said it was not buying the prank story.

Following this, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered further investigation into the matter.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said operatives serving in Nsukka Area Command on August 14, 2023 identified and arrested 32-year-old Obed Chekwube Ugwuanyi, aka MC Sharp; Anastasia Onu, 26; and Agbo.

According to Ndukwe, the trio and others still at large are involved in the viral video wherein Agbo was seen being beaten, her cloth torn and stripped, and her hair forcefully shaved over allegation of beating up Anastasia, who is Obed’s girlfriend and giving her a bite on the chest.

Ndukwe further said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio is, however, claiming that the video, which has generated public outcry and condemnation due to the inconceivable assault, inhuman and degrading treatments meted out on Chinenye as seen in the video, is a prank and meant to garner followers on their social media accounts.”

Ammani, while condemning the act, has ordered the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department to thoroughly investigate and prosecute those found culpable to serve as a deterrent to anyone who may want to perpetrate such an act under the guise of a prank.

https://x.com/newspopng/status/1691695597659500659?s=46&t=WmEqHnxyfKOmjnmUy5Kv8w